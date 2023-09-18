Hennepin County Jail inmate dies

article

An inmate at the Hennepin County Jail has died after suffering what officials say was a "medical incident" on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the 21-year-old man was in the jail's medical room and being attended to by nursing staff at the time of the incident.

Despite efforts by the nursing staff, paramedics, and fire department personnel, the man was later pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.

In a statement, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said: "I was saddened to hear of the death of an individual in our custody today, and my thoughts are with that person’s family and friends. While events like this are difficult to process, I am thankful for the actions of my staff and those of our partners, all of whom acted compassionately and decisively in their effort to administer life-saving measures."

The death is being investigated, the sheriff says, and the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death for the inmate. His family has been notified.