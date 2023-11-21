Indoor running, roller skating offered at U.S. Bank Stadium

article

As winter approaches and temperatures start to drop, U.S. Bank Stadium is once again transforming into a winter haven for runners and skaters.

The Winter Warm-up program is back, offering recreational use for runners and roller skaters on the stadium’s concourses from 5- 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program starts on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and lasts through Thursday, Jan. 25. However, there will be no session on Tuesday following Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Roller skaters can participate in open skating on the main concourse from 5-8 p.m., while speed skaters can attend a session from 8-9 p.m. Meanwhile, indoor running is open on the stadium’s upper concourse.

Tickets are only available online, costing $15 per person. To learn more about the program or buy tickets, visit U.S. Bank Stadium’s website here.