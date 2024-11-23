Head-on collision in Independence leaves 1 man dead, another seriously injured

article

A man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Independence, Minn. Friday night.

What we know

According to West Hennepin Public Safety, just after 10 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on U.S. Highway 12 near Lake Haughey Road.

The crash happened after a 32-year-old man was driving eastbound while a 35-year-old man was driving westbound when one of the vehicles crossed the center line, leading to the collision.

Police say that distraction may have contributed to the crash.

One of the men died at the scene, and was identified as Destin Ertel of Montrose by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The other man was injured in the crash, and was taken to the hospital where he is in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

US Highway 12 was closed at Lake Haughey Road due to the crash, and was eventually reopened by 3 a.m. Saturday.

What we don't know

Police did not say which of the two vehicles crossed the center line and caused the crash.

According to authorities, it is currently unknown if impairment was a factor in the collision.