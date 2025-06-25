Immigration attorney of Iranian man arrested in St. Paul speaks out

The Brief Mehran Saheli, 56, was taken into ICE custody Sunday during a nationwide sweep of Iranian nationals. Saheli's legal counsel said what is troubling about this situation is the lack of due process and that he could be sent to a third country where he has no ties to.



Immigration attorney Bruce Nestor said 56-year-old Iranian national Mehran Saheli was arrested at his home in St. Paul on Sunday and taken into ICE custody.

Saheli’s legal counsel is now raising concerns about his detention.

"These men show up and detain him and don’t give him an explanation why. They just say, ‘we’re with immigration and you’re being detained,’" said Nestor.

Iranian man arrested by ICE

The backstory:

Nestor said Saheli worked hard for decades in construction.

"During his 27 years in the United States, he’s built significant ties. He has U.S. citizen uncles and cousins. He has children who are U.S. Citizens. He has an ex-wife who is a U.S. Citizen. In my court file, I have dozens of letters of recommendation for him from neighbors, from employers, and other people who know him well as a hardworking member of the community," said Nestor.

According to court documents, Saheli had past convictions related to a fraudulent immigration document, then stemming from that, he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon. He served time in federal prison for the weapons charge. In 2022, an immigration judge ordered his deportation.

"The initial deportation just stemmed from him not having documentation. He was never ordered deported on criminal grounds," said Nestor.

Nestor said Saheli could not be removed at that time. Then a district court judge found ICE did not have reason to detain him indefinitely.

"When they couldn’t secure travel arrangements when the Iranian government wouldn’t accept him, ICE agreed and the federal judge found that he could not be removed and should be released from custody," said Nestor.

Since then, Nestor said Saheli has been in regular contact with ICE and checking in. He said this sudden arrest raises concerns.

"Since he was released in November 2023, he’s been reporting to ICE as directed," said Nestor.

Department of Defense statement

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the ICE operation was an effort to "secure the homeland."

Immigration attorney response

What they're saying:

Nestor said he spoke with Saheli on Wednesday.

Plus, in response to the DHS press release mention of "admitted Hezbollah ties," Nestor said Saheli was conducting routine duty as a low-level soldier in the military in Iran.

"Mr. Saheli poses absolutely no threat to the United States. He was complying with all the requirements put upon him. And the fact that he could be taken away without notice and without an opportunity to contest the government action threatens everyone’s liberty and freedom," said Nestor.