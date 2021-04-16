'I'm just really hurt': Mother of Daunte Wright's son grieves loss

article

Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright's son, expressed her grief over losing her her son's father to a deadly police shooting during a press conference Friday afternoon in Minneapolis.

"I'm just really hurt for my son because he doesn't have his father now," said Chyna Whitaker. "And it's really stressful because I don't really know what to do by myself."

A Brooklyn Center police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright at a traffic stop on Sunday. The officer later resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Chyna and Daunte shared a two-year-old son, Daunte Wright, Jr. While the two were no longer a couple, they were co-parenting their son together.

"100 percent a father, he was a very good dad," said Erica Whitaker, Chyna's mother, at the press conference.

Daunte Wright (Daunte Wright family)

Chyna says the support coming through donations and caring messages are what are helping her through this dark time.

"It's really amazing, it's really a blessing," said Chyna Whitaker. "I just want my son to be taken care of. I really can't believe this. I just hope everything works out in the end."

Chyna's lawyer, Thomas Bower, said the family has not taken legal action yet, but a lawsuit could be a future possibility.