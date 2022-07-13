IDS Center flooded, impacted floors evacuated

After a night of rain coming down heavy across the Twin Cities, workers in the IDS Center building were dealt another wet surprise on Wednesday - numerous offices in the IDS tower in downtown Minneapolis had flooded.

"The safety of IDS Center tenants and visitors is our top priority. Following a routine replacement of our water meter by the City of Minneapolis yesterday, a water expansion tank in our chiller room overflowed, and this impacted some of our electrical equipment," read a statement provided to FOX 9 by Accesso, who owns the property. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have evacuated the impacted floors of the building, starting at the 26th floor, and turned off the power to that area to allow the electrical equipment to dry out."

The building has a total of 51 floors, with Schwebel, Goetz & Sieben, P.A. occupying the 50th.