Photos: Storms bring stunning clouds to Twin Cities
Photo of clouds in St. Louis Park from FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed.
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the Twin Cities on Tuesday made for a spectacular sight that came with the severe weather.
FOX 9 received dozens of photos and videos of the clouds that came with the severe weather Tuesday evening.
Ian Leonard says the stunning clouds started as a wall cloud that turned into a massive shelf cloud as storms developed. Unfortunately, the spectacular clouds came with severe weather, that brought torrential rain, lightning, and wind gusts, along with the amazing clouds.