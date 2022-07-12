Expand / Collapse search

Photos: Storms bring stunning clouds to Twin Cities

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
9:58PM
Weather
FOX 9
Photo of clouds in St. Louis Park from  FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed.

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the Twin Cities on Tuesday made for a spectacular sight that came with the severe weather.

FOX 9 received dozens of photos and videos of the clouds that came with the severe weather Tuesday evening.

Ian Leonard says the stunning clouds started as a wall cloud that turned into a massive shelf cloud as storms developed. Unfortunately, the spectacular clouds came with severe weather, that brought torrential rain, lightning, and wind gusts, along with the amazing clouds.

Massive cloud in Plymouth

A video from Mary McCarty show the clouds in Plymouth on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Massive cloud pushes into Minneapolis

Our tower cams captured lightning and the large wall cloud that came with the storms on Tuesday.

Lightning flashes in wall cloud above St. Paul

Storms on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 brought a large wall cloud and plenty of rain and lightning to the Twin Cities. Our tower cam captured the action as it moved through St. Paul.