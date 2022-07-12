Photos: Storms bring stunning clouds to Twin Cities

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Photo of clouds in St. Louis Park from FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed. From: FOX 9

Storms that moved through the Twin Cities on Tuesday made for a spectacular sight that came with the severe weather.

FOX 9 received dozens of photos and videos of the clouds that came with the severe weather Tuesday evening.

Ian Leonard says the stunning clouds started as a wall cloud that turned into a massive shelf cloud as storms developed. Unfortunately, the spectacular clouds came with severe weather, that brought torrential rain, lightning, and wind gusts, along with the amazing clouds.