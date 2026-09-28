Hearings set for 2 lawsuits over Minnesota transgender athlete policy

The Brief Hearings are scheduled Monday in two lawsuits challenging Minnesota's policy allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls high school sports. One lawsuit was filed by Female Athletes United against Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and others claiming the policy violates Title IX. The DOJ also sued the Minnesota Department of Education and the State High School League over the state's policy.



Two lawsuits challenging Minnesota’s policy allowing transgender athletes to play girls high school sports are heading to court on Monday.

Female Athletes United lawsuit

The backstory:

The first hearing involves a lawsuit filed in 2025 by Female Athletes United against Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, state officials, the Minnesota State High School League and three school districts.

The group argues Minnesota is undermining competitive fairness by allowing transgender athletes to compete alongside girls and claims the state's policy violates Title IX.

Female Athletes United previously sought a preliminary injunction to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports, but a federal judge denied the injunction and an appeals court upheld that ruling this spring.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in St. Paul, followed by a press conference with Females Athletes United.

Justice Department lawsuit

Dig deeper:

In a separate case filed in March, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota State High School League over the state's transgender athlete policy.

"In open defiance of Title IX's anti-discrimination protections, Minnesota's policies and practices create unfair competition, deny girls equal educational opportunities, and expose girls to a hostile educational environment with heightened risks of physical injury and psychological harm," the Justice Department said.

The federal government is seeking nearly $10 million in the case. The lawsuit also ties compliance with the Trump administration's ban on transgender athletes competing in girls sports as a condition of federal funding.

The Minnesota Department of Education is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed, arguing in part that the two students identified as causing harm have graduated and there is no active harm or ongoing controversy for the court to resolve.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.