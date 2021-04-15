ICU COVID-19 cases in Minnesota at highest level since start of 2021

The number of COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU in Minnesota is the highest it has been since the beginning of the year, according to the latest health department data.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday there are currently 699 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 168 of whom are in the ICU. The last time there were 168 ICU COVID-19 cases was Jan. 2.

MDH reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Thursday. Minnesota has now seen 549,830 COVID-19 cases and 6,989 deaths since the pandemic began.

The 2,736 newly reported COVID-19 cases were out of 46,409 tests, a 5.9% positivity rate. The seven-day average rolling positivity rate is at 7%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Four of the deaths reported on Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 2,162,665 people in Minnesota have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,488,116 people have completed the vaccine series, which is about 49% and 34% of the state’s population respectively.

A total of 3,466,394 vaccine doses have been administered in the state to date.

All people ages 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. Tips for how to find a vaccination appointment can be found here.