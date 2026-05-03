Authorities investigating crash at Rockford residence

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The Brief Authorities are on the scene of a crash in Rockford Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at a residence near the intersection of Elm and Ash Streets. A van came to a stop in a yard, and there is a white tarp nearby.



Authorities are on the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon at a residence in Rockford, a small town west of the Twin Cities.

Rockford fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

Authorities are at a residence at the intersection of Elm Street and Ash Street in Rockford, located in Wright County. A van is in the yard of a residence, with a white tarp nearby.

Sky FOX 9 was over the scene, where there were multiple law enforcement vehicles assessing the situation.

What we don't know:

No other information is available as the crash is under investigation. FOX 9 has reached out to the Wright County Sheriff's Office for more information on the crash.