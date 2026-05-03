Authorities investigating crash at Rockford residence
article
ROCKFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are on the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon at a residence in Rockford, a small town west of the Twin Cities.
Rockford fatal pedestrian crash
What we know:
Authorities are at a residence at the intersection of Elm Street and Ash Street in Rockford, located in Wright County. A van is in the yard of a residence, with a white tarp nearby.
Sky FOX 9 was over the scene, where there were multiple law enforcement vehicles assessing the situation.
What we don't know:
No other information is available as the crash is under investigation. FOX 9 has reached out to the Wright County Sheriff's Office for more information on the crash.