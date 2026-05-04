Minnesota weather: Cooler and blustery with a stray sprinkle Monday

The Brief Monday brings cooler, breezy weather across Minnesota with a chance for a stray sprinkle. Temperatures peak in the 60s before falling into the 50s this afternoon. Cooler conditions linger for the start of the week and gradually warm heading into the weekend.



Monday starts mild with highs in the 60s before cooler, breezy conditions move in later in the afternoon.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A cold front moves through early Monday, shifting Minnesota into a cooler pattern for the workweek. Temperatures in the Twin Cities metro climb into the 60s before gradually falling into the 50s through the afternoon.

Skies remain mostly cloudy with occasional breaks of sunshine. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. It will be rather blustery due to northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Monday night turns colder, with lows dropping into the 30s across much of the state and into the 20s in northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday looks quieter with less wind and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in central and southern Minnesota are in the low 50s, while northern regions are cooler in the 40s.

Temperatures start to rebound midweek, climbing back into the low 60s by Thursday and returning to near average on Friday.

The weekend trends warmer with temperatures in the low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)