Sen. Amy Klobuchar focuses governor race campaign on anti-fraud plan, innovation

The Brief Long-time U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar held her first policy event as a gubernatorial candidate Sunday. Klobuchar had launched her bid for Minnesota governor in January shortly after Governor Tim Walz dropped his re-election bid.



Campaign season is heating up with six months to go until Minnesota’s next election for governor.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar highlighted her first set of ideas as a gubernatorial candidate Sunday with plans to tackle fraud and focus on innovation, and vowed to change how the state is run.

In response, Minnesota House Speaker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lisa Demuth says Klobuchar would be "a Walz third term."

Distancing from status quo

The backstory:

Klobuchar has served as a Democratic U.S. Senator since 2007. She also pointed to her experience in the private sector as well as being a prosecutor as diverse experience she will bring to the office, if elected.

Klobuchar had launched her bid for Minnesota governor in January shortly after Governor Tim Walz dropped his re-election bid.

What they're saying:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar laid out the priorities of her campaign for Minnesota governor at a press conference at Avalon event center in St. Paul Sunday.

She was joined by local and former leaders from across the state. Klobuchar says modernization and combatting fraud is top of mind.

"My plan is to transform our state government into a government that is innovative, effective, and accountable," said Klobuchar.

"On Day 1, I will begin a top to bottom audit of our state government. That audit will look at state agencies to identify waste, fraud, and abuse."

Klobuchar wanted to distance herself from Walz’s track record, especially when it comes to fraud oversight. She also vowed to modernize state government and expand on efforts making its way through the state Legislature.

"I don’t like the status quo. I wouldn’t be running for governor if I wanted to have things remain the same. I want to see change," said Klobuchar.

The other side:

Critics have questioned whether Klobuchar would be an extension of Governor Tim Walz.

Minnesota House Speaker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lisa Demuth sent FOX 9 a statement in response.

"Amy Klobuchar returns from a 20-year stint in D.C. to run for governor of Minnesota. She waits three months to hold her first campaign press conference. Minnesotans know Klobuchar's record and see this for what it is – a Walz Third Term," said Demuth.

"Plain and simple: four terms of Democrat control of the executive branch have doubled our state budget, raised taxes by billions and enabled a culture of fraud that has stolen billions more. Amy Klobuchar wants to triple down on the Walz Era. I'm running for governor to fix the mess Tim Walz has left in his wake, and return our state to common sense that's been missing for far too long."

There are several other Republican candidates remaining in the race, including former health care executive Kendall Qualls and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. State Representative Kristin Robbins suspended her campaign a few days ago.

What's next:

Klobuchar is known to visit all 87 counties every year, but did not announce plans for the next stop on the campaign trail. She also mentioned she is not ready to announce a running mate.