LIVE UPDATES: ICE reportedly targeting Somalis in Minneapolis

The Brief Twin Cities leaders say an operation by the Trump Administration to target undocumented Somali immigrants is underway in Minneapolis. The operation reportedly started over the weekend, according to a local Somali immigration attorney. Find live updates below.



Twin Cities leaders on Tuesday said an operation by the Trump Administration to target undocumented Somali immigrants is underway.

This comes as the Trump Administration has become increasingly focused on people of Somalian descent living in Minnesota and the United States. On Tuesday, Trump said he did not want Somali immigrants in the country.

"They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country," Trump said. "Their country is no good for a reason."

Minnesota is home to the United States' largest Somali community.

Find live updates on immigration enforcement in Minnesota below.

2 p.m. - 2 men questioned by ICE

Two men were questioned by ICE in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon. They asked to see their passport.

1:30 p.m. - ICE targets Somalis in Minnesota

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Council Member Jamal Osman and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter spoke at a news conference on Tuesday about ICE enforcement in the Twin Cities, saying it's underway. The Minneapolis Police Department says it is not aiding in ICE enforcement.

1 p.m. - Trump criticizes Walz, says he doesn't want Somalis in "our country"

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Trump was asked about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and if he should resign after several cases of fraud in the state. He labeled Walz as "grossly incompetent" and expressed similar sentiments about U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota). He criticized their handling of issues in Minnesota, particularly in relation to the Somali community.

Trump said he does not want people from Somalia in the United States, saying Somalis "ripped off" the state of Minnesota and "contribute to nothing."

"I don't want them in our country," Trump said, adding he doesn't care if that's not politically correct.

12:27 p.m. - Walz reacts to targeting immigrants

In a post on X, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, "We welcome support in investigating and prosecuting crime. But pulling a PR stunt and indiscriminately targeting immigrants is not a real solution to a problem."

