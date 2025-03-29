Ice out on Lake Minnetonka declared

The Brief Ice out has been declared on the Twin Cities' largest lake, Lake Minnetonka, Saturday afternoon. The ice out was declared by conservation nonprofit Freshwater and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol at 1:32 p.m. Ice out is declared on Lake Minnetonka when a patrol boat can navigate safely in each bay and channel of the lake.



An ice out has been declared on Lake Minnetonka on Saturday for the 2025 season.

Lake Minnetonka ice out

What we know:

Conservation nonprofit Freshwater and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol declared the ice out on Lake Minnetonka at 1:32 p.m. Saturday.

According to officials, Lake Minnetonka's median ice out date is April 13. In 2024, the lake had its second-earliest date on record with ice out being declared on March 13.

Ice was declared after officials were able to safely navigate all of Lake Minnetonka's channels and bays without ice obstructing them.

The earliest ice out date for the lake was March 11, 1878.

What they're saying:

"As we transition into a new season, people are eager to embrace the open waters and all the adventures that await. However, as the leading law enforcement agency dedicated to keeping people safe on the water, we urge everyone to keep water safety tips in mind," said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt. "It’s important to remember that the water is still cold, and hypothermia can set in quickly in these temperatures. Our goal is your safety, so you can fully enjoy the warm months ahead!"

Boating safety tips

What you can do:

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office provided the following tips to stay safe while out boating on Lake Minnetonka:

Be vigilant when navigating a boat. Many navigational buoys have not been put in place yet on Lake Minnetonka.

Wear a life jacket. Water is still cold, and hypothermia could set in quickly if you fall in.

Let someone know where you are and where you plan to go.

Always supervise children.