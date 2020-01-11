Ice Castles to open Jan. 17 in New Brighton, Minnesota

article

The popular winter attraction Ice Castles is opening January 17 in New Brighton, Minnesota.

According to a release from the company, the castles will open Friday at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 13.

For the past six years, Ice Castles has made Minnesota one of its main locations in the U.S. The acre-sized interactive experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

To create the spectacle, crews spend about six weeks dripping, shaping and hand-placing icicles. In the past, the ice castles have come to Excelsior, Stillwater and Eden Prairie. This year, they can also be found in Utah, Colorado, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Alberta, Canada.

For more information, click here.