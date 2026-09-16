Christian Castro, accused of lying about Minneapolis ICE shooting, back in jail

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The Brief Christian Castro, an ICE agent accused of making false statements about the January shooting of a Venezuelan man, is back in jail. Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took Castro into custody on Wednesday in Minneapolis on an active warrant. Castro was in custody in Texas, but released in August after hitting a detention limit.



A former ICE agent accused of making false statements connected to the shooting of a Venezuelan in Minneapolis in January during Operation Metro Surge is back in jail.

Christian Castro arrested

What we know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Christian Castro was arrested at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the area of 2nd Avenue S. and 3rd Street in Minneapolis. Authorities say he was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on his active warrant.

ICE agent charged

The backstory:

Castro is facing four felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting a crime, in connection with the shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis.

Castro claimed he shot Sosa-Celis after being attacked with a shovel and broom while attempting to make an arrest. However, surveillance video and witness statements ultimately contradicted his story.

The shooting came in the midst of the massive federal immigration operation in Minnesota. Sosa-Celis was shot one week after Renee Good and 10 days before Alex Pretti.

The shooting led to a night of unrest in north Minneapolis, including the raiding of several federal vehicles left at the shooting scene.

Castro was charged with crimes in Hennepin County and arrested in Texas on a warrant in late May. However, Minnesota officials have been locked in a battle with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to force Castro's extradition. Ultimately, Castro was released in August after hitting a detention limit.

Minnesota sued Abbott, asking a judge to keep Castro detained while they fought to force the extradition. A judge ultimately ruled that Castro could be released because Abbott hadn't officially rejected the extradition. Abbott had told Minnesota he was awaiting a determination from his Secretary of State on whether Castro fit the legal definition of a fugitive.

According to the Texas governor, he wasn't sure Castro was a "fugitive" under the law because he was ordered to leave Minnesota by the Department of Homeland Security – he didn't leave the state to escape prosecution.

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office responds

What they're saying:

The Office of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty released the following statement Wednesday night:

"Mr. Castro was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension earlier today in Minneapolis. We’re grateful to the BCA for their collaboration throughout," Moriarty said. "Gov. Abbott’s attempt to shield Mr. Castro from accountability has failed. We look forward to commencing our prosecution."

Jail records show Castro's bail has been set at $200,000, and he has a court appearance in Hennepin County set for Thursday afternoon.