ICE agent drives on shoulder, points gun at another driver on highway: Video

The Brief Traffic camera video shows the moment an ICE agent got into a traffic dispute with another driver in February. The video shows the ICE agent driving on the shoulder of Highway 62 East, and another driver attempting to cut him off on the shoulder. According to charges, the other driver gets back into traffic as the ICE agent speeds up on the shoulder and points a gun at the driver.



An ICE agent who has been charged with assault was caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver during a traffic dispute.

ICE agent traffic dispute caught on camera

What the video shows:

At the bottom of the video, a white car comes into frame, the victim's car. The car moves over to block an SUV that is driving on the shoulder of Crosstown at Interstate 35W.

The black SUV, the ICE agent's vehicle, then comes into frame. The white car swerves into the shoulder again and then back into the lane of traffic.

The two cars are then side-by-side, and that's when charges say ICE agent Gregory Morgan points his gun at the two people inside the white car.

The vehicles then get side-by-side again until Morgan is forced to merge with traffic.

ICE agent charged

The backstory:

Following that traffic dispute, Morgan, from Temple Hills, Maryland, has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

The incident happened on Feb. 5 during rush hour traffic, and in the middle of Operation Metro Surge, the biggest immigration crackdown in U.S. history.

According to the criminal complaint, Morgan was in a Ford Expedition driving illegally along the shoulder of Highway 62 near the Portland Avenue exit. The victim briefly moved onto the shoulder to block Morgan.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says Morgan was driving a rented vehicle that had no markings indicating it was an ICE vehicle. The victim then pulled back into the normal traffic lane and said Morgan sped up alongside the victim's vehicle.

Once alongside the victim's vehicle, prosecutors say Morgan pulled out his service weapon and pointed his at both of the victims.

READ MORE: ICE officer charged with assault for February incident in MN

What's next:

The whereabouts of Morgan is currently unknown. A warrant is out for his arrest.