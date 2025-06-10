I-94 in Minneapolis closing for construction this weekend: What to know

Interstate 94 is set to close this weekend in Minneapolis as construction work is underway.

I-94 weekend closure

What we know:

This weekend's closure will block traffic in both directions between I-35W in Minneapolis and Huron Boulevard.

Closure details:

Closure: I-94 closed in both directions between I-35W and Huron Boulevard.

Starts: Friday, June 13 at 10 p.m.

Ends: Monday, June 16 at 5 a.m.

Ramp closures:

Ramp closures will also take effect starting Friday night through late August:

Northbound I-35W to eastbound I-94

South 6th St. to eastbound I-94

Huron Blvd. to and from eastbound I-94

Riverside Ave. to eastbound I-94

Cedar Ave. to eastbound I-94

Starting June 23, the ramp from Highway 55 to westbound I-94 will close for a week.

Detour route

The other side:

The detour from Minneapolis will take drivers north on I-35W to Highway 36 to southbound I-35E. Coming from St. Paul, drivers will head in the opposite direction, north on I-35E, to Highway 36, and back down I-35W.

What's next:

No further highway shutdowns are currently on schedule for the I-94 project in the near future.

However, a weekend closure is planned for the following weekend, June 20, through 22, on I-494 and I-35W. I-494 eastbound will be closed between Hwy 100 and I-35W. Westbound is closed between Hwy 77 and Hwy 100. I-35W is closed in both directions between I-494 and Hwy 62.