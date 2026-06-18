I-494 overnight closures June 23-24: What drivers need to know before hitting the road

The Brief Overnight closures on I-494 between I-35W and Highway 77 are scheduled for June 23 and June 24. Detours will be in place for both eastbound and westbound traffic during the closures. The closures are part of ongoing I-494 improvements in Bloomington, Edina and Richfield.



Drivers in the Twin Cities should prepare for overnight closures on I-494 as crews work on the 12th Avenue bridge.

Eastbound and westbound I-494 closures planned

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close eastbound I-494 between I-35W and Highway 77 from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 24. The detour will send drivers north on I-35W, then east on Highway 62, and south on Highway 77.

On Wednesday, June 24, westbound I-494 between Highway 77 and I-35W will close from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25. The detour for this direction is northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62 to southbound I-35W.

Crews are closing the highway overnight to work on the 12th Avenue bridge over I-494. All construction activities and traffic impacts depend on the weather and may change.

The backstory:

The I-494 project is a multi-year effort to improve travel in Bloomington, Edina and Richfield. The first phase began in 2023 and is set to finish in fall 2026. The next phase will start in 2027 and wrap up in fall 2030.

For real-time travel updates, drivers can visit www.511mn.org for Minnesota road conditions.