I-394 construction in Minnetonka: Westbound ramps at Hopkins Crossroad closing April 27

The Brief Westbound I-394 ramps at Hopkins Crossroad in Minnetonka will close starting April 27 through early July. The closure is for new trail construction and a traffic signal replacement, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Additional I-394 and Highway 12 projects will impact traffic in the west metro through fall.



Drivers in Minnetonka should prepare for major ramp closures and detours as construction begins at I-394 and Hopkins Crossroad.

Ramp closures and detours set for I-394 and Hopkins Crossroad

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said crews will close the westbound I-394 ramps to and from Hopkins Crossroad starting April 27 through early July. The project includes replacing a traffic signal and building a new trail along the west side of Hopkins Crossroad between Wayzata Boulevard and the north side of the Hopkins Crossroad bridge over I-394.

Drivers heading west on I-394 who want to exit at Hopkins Crossroad will be detoured to the Ridgedale Drive exit, then use eastbound I-394 to reach Hopkins Crossroad. Those trying to enter westbound I-394 from Hopkins Crossroad will be detoured via Wayzata Boulevard to the Ridgedale Drive ramp.

MnDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead and follow posted detours during the closure.

Other major road projects in the west metro area

Big picture view:

In addition to the Hopkins Crossroad project, other construction will affect I-394 and Highway 12 throughout the summer and fall. On I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis, the main westbound lanes are closed through mid-summer, with traffic using E-ZPass lanes. Later, eastbound lanes will close through November for bridge repairs and restoration.

In St. Louis Park, auxiliary lanes are being added to I-394, causing ramp closures from Louisiana Avenue to eastbound I-394 and from eastbound I-394 to Xenia Avenue/Park Place, as well as westbound Wayzata Boulevard between Louisiana Avenue and Zarthan Avenue through September.

Highway 12 between Wayzata and Minnetonka will also see major pavement preservation work beginning April 20 through November, resulting in lane reductions and ramp closures between Shoreline Drive and I-494.

By the numbers:

More than 30 bridges are being repaired and restored across I-94 and I-394 as part of ongoing projects. The Highway 12 work includes full road reconstruction and drainage improvements to extend the roadway’s lifespan.

Travelers can find real-time information for all Minnesota road projects at www.511mn.org.