I-35W to be closed nightly from Hwy. 62 to I-94 next week

Road construction season is upon us, with more closures coming to Interstate 35 in Minneapolis this weekend and next week.

This weekend, I-35W will be closed in both directions between Interstate 494 and Highway 62. The closure will start at 8 p.m. Friday and end at 5 a.m. Monday.

From Monday until Friday, May 8, I-35W will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in both directions between Hwy. 62 and Interstate 94.

Several ramps to I-35W will also be closed. The ramp from westbound I-494 to northbound I-35W is currently closed and will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramps from southbound I-35W to 76th Street and 76th Street to northbound I-35W are also closed until Monday.

The $239 million construction project on I-35W from downtown to the crosstown is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2021.