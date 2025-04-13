I-35W, Hwy 13 construction projects begins this in Burnsville

article

The Brief I-35W itself will not close this week, but a weekend closure is slated for later this month. Closures are scheduled this month on Buck Hill Road, Cliff Road, Highway 13, and Burnsville Parkway. Several I-35W ramps are also slated to close.



Construction projects in the Burnsville area along Interstate 35W (I-35W) and Highway 13 are slated to get underway this week.

Burnsville construction projects

What we know:

I-35W is not closing this week . A weekend closure of the highway is slated for later this month from Friday, April 25 until Monday, April 28.

Buck Hill Road closed

The road will be closed in both directions between Co. Rd. 42 and just north of Southcross Drive. The closure is scheduled to start on Monday, April 14 at 5 a.m. and end the night of Thursday, May 1.

The detour will run down Co. Rd 42 to Burnhaven Drive to Southcross Drive.

The closure is to allow crews to move a gas line.

Burnsville Parkway Bridge closed

The parkway will close between the frontage roads at I-35W starting Wednesday, April 16 at 5 a.m. The closure is slated to last until October.

Westside detour: Burnsville Parkway west to north County Road. 5 to eastbound McAndrews Road to northbound Nicollet Avenue to Burnsville Parkway.

Eastside detour: Burnsville Parkway east to south Nicollet Avenue to westbound McAndrews Road to south County Road 5 to Burnsville Parkway.

The closure is to build a new bridge.

Highway 13 lane closure

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions on Highway 13 over I-35W starting Wednesday, April 16 at 9 a.m,

Ramp closures

Starting Friday, April 18, the following ramps will be closed:

Highway 13 westbound to I-35W southbound

I-35W northbound to Highway 13 westbound

Burnsville Parkway to I-35W northbound

I-35W construction projects

What's next:

Cliff Road under I-35W is set to close at some point this month through October 2026. Another batch of ramp closures are also slated along I-35W and Burnsville Parkway in June.

The backstory:

The construction project on I-35W in Burnsville stretches from Cliff Road to the I-35 split. Crews are working to improve drainage, the road surface, rebuild bridges, and extend the pavement life.

The cost of the project is $80 million and will be ongoing until fall 2026.