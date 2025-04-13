Expand / Collapse search

I-35W, Hwy 13 construction projects begins this in Burnsville

Published  April 13, 2025 12:22pm CDT
A road sign along I-35W in the Twin Cities metro. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • I-35W itself will not close this week, but a weekend closure is slated for later this month.
    • Closures are scheduled this month on Buck Hill Road, Cliff Road, Highway 13, and Burnsville Parkway.
    • Several I-35W ramps are also slated to close.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Construction projects in the Burnsville area along Interstate 35W (I-35W) and Highway 13 are slated to get underway this week.

Burnsville construction projects

What we know:

I-35W is not closing this week. A weekend closure of the highway is slated for later this month from Friday, April 25 until Monday, April 28.

Buck Hill Road closed

  • The road will be closed in both directions between Co. Rd. 42 and just north of Southcross Drive. The closure is scheduled to start on Monday, April 14 at 5 a.m. and end the night of Thursday, May 1.
  • The detour will run down Co. Rd 42 to Burnhaven Drive to Southcross Drive.
  • The closure is to allow crews to move a gas line.

Burnsville Parkway Bridge closed

  • The parkway will close between the frontage roads at I-35W starting Wednesday, April 16 at 5 a.m. The closure is slated to last until October.
  • Westside detour: Burnsville Parkway west to north County Road. 5 to eastbound McAndrews Road to northbound Nicollet Avenue to Burnsville Parkway.
  • Eastside detour: Burnsville Parkway east to south Nicollet Avenue to westbound McAndrews Road to south County Road 5 to Burnsville Parkway.
  • The closure is to build a new bridge.

Highway 13 lane closure

  • Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions on Highway 13 over I-35W starting Wednesday, April 16 at 9 a.m,

Ramp closures

Starting Friday, April 18, the following ramps will be closed:

  • Highway 13 westbound to I-35W southbound
  • I-35W northbound to Highway 13 westbound
  • Burnsville Parkway to I-35W northbound

I-35W construction projects

What's next:

Cliff Road under I-35W is set to close at some point this month through October 2026. Another batch of ramp closures are also slated along I-35W and Burnsville Parkway in June.

The backstory:

The construction project on I-35W in Burnsville stretches from Cliff Road to the I-35 split. Crews are working to improve drainage, the road surface, rebuild bridges, and extend the pavement life.

The cost of the project is $80 million and will be ongoing until fall 2026.

The Source: This story used information shared by MnDOT 

