Hurricane Ida recovery: Minnesota firefighters arrive in Louisiana to aid recovery efforts

Twenty-two firefighters from Minnesota have arrived in Louisiana as Minnesota aids the recovery effort following the devastation of Hurricane Ida.

According to Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the firefighters arrived on Thursday ready to relieve local firefighters as recovery efforts continue. The Minnesota firefighters are operating out of a base at Nicholls State University, 60 miles west of New Orleans.

The firefighters, from nine separate departments in Minnesota, are expected to remain in Louisiana for 18 days.

This week, the death toll from the hurricane rose to 26 people while damage estimates are in the tens of billions of dollars, according to analysts.