Hurricane Helene: MN National Guard, Xcel Energy to assist relief efforts

The Brief Minnesota National Guard soliders and Xcel Energy employees are heading to help with relief efforts following the deadly aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized the activation of 11 National Guard soldiers and cargo helicopters that will "transport commodities and personnel throughout disaster areas." Xcel Energy announced it is sending "more than 100" employees from Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas to assist power companies in Georgia.



What we know

More than 100 Xcel Energy workers and nearly a dozen Minnesota National Guard soldiers are being sent to help with recovery efforts in places hit by Hurricane Helene.

A news release from the Minnesota National Guard said that the soldiers are being sent to North Carolina from the St. Cloud-based C company, which will consist of two CH-47 "Chinook" cargo helicopters that will "transport commodities and personnel throughout disaster areas."

Minnesota National Guard officials say the soldiers are expected to arrive on Friday and will "provide support for at least one week."

Gov. Tim Walz authorized the mission after North Carolina officials made a request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

"Those recovering from the devastation are not alone. As communities rebuild, I am grateful to Minnesota’s first responders for answering the call, Gov. Walz said in a post on X.

The Guard adds that the request for support could be extended depending on the needs of aid efforts.

Meanwhile, Xcel Energy said its employees are being sent from Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas to assist with power restoration in parts of Augusta, Georgia. That effort is expected to last about two weeks.

The company added that it "released 230 contractors to help restore power in the region."

Xcel Energy said it is providing assistance through the Edison Electric Institute's Mutual Assistance program that consists of electric companies volunteering to help with power restoration after major storms.

What they're saying

Chairman, President and CEO of Xcel Energy Bob Frenzel said "We understand the essential role electricity plays in powering our everyday lives and are committed to supporting our fellow Americans when disaster strikes. The impacts on the electrical system in these areas is extensive and unparalleled for this region, and it will take the contribution of all of our nation’s utilities to restore power to these areas. We are committed to doing our part and know they would do the same for our customers."

Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke said "The Minnesota National Guard is ready to assist the state of North Carolina and help support people and communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. We take pride in being able to answer the call when another state requests support."

Background

Hurricane Helene has left behind a death toll that continues to rise. More than 180 people across six states have been confirmed dead as of Thursday morning, and many people are still unaccounted for.

President Bident arrived in North Carolina on Wednesday to survey the damage and called the devastation "heartbreaking."

Rapidly rising floodwaters left a group of North Carolina residents standing in chest-deep water, while an RV camper in Virginia was swept away by a gushing river.

Reports show that most people in the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Helene do not have flood insurance.