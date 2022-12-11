Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Barron County, Chippewa County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Polk County

Hundreds of skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine

Unusual
Associated Press
Three hundred plus skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Clause, and some other holiday characters, take off from the top of the mountain as they take part in the Santa Sunday event at Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine on December 11, 2022.  Money raised by the the event goes towards the River Fund Maine charity. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

NEWRY, Maine (AP) - A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

It wasn’t exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising $7,500 this year for a local charity.

