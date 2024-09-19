Hugo manhunt subject charged with murder in mother's death

The subject of a manhunt north of the Twin Cities has been charged in the brutal assault and death of his mother in their Hugo home.

Court documents filed on Thursday say 45-year-old Trevor Wunderlich is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his 68-year-old mother, identified as Charlene Gail Wunderlich.

New details

Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, charging documents say Washington County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call on the 15000 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Dispatchers could hear an ongoing assault inside a residence, and when deputies arrived at the scene, they located a woman in "obvious distress" who had lacerations and other injuries on her body.

As the woman was on the floor, her son, Trevor, sat in a chair beside her. But as deputies attempted to detain him, charges say Trevor ran into the basement of the home and ran out the back door, and an hours-long manhunt ensued.

The woman identified her son as the one who attacked her before going unconscious, charges said. First responders rushed her to the hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries. Court records say she sustained multiple blunt force injuries, sustained sternal and rib fractures, in addition to suffering pulmonary contusions. Her manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

During the hours-long manhunt, a neighbor reported seeing Trever Wunderlich in a camper on her property. He fled from the location, but charges say law enforcement located him nearby and took him into custody.

Background

Trevor Wunderlich has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1997.

In recent years, he has had multiple convictions for violating domestic abuse and assaults against corrections officers.

Just last month, Wunderlich pleaded guilty in two domestic abuse cases and was apparently out on bail awaiting sentencing.

What’s next for Wunderlich?

Wunderlich is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail.