Hudson police seek video of fights that led up to deadly stabbing

Police in Hudson, Wisconsin are looking for video of the fights that led up to a deadly stabbing Sunday morning.

A suspect, Williams Davidson Jr., 24, of Blaine, Minnesota has been charged in the stabbing. According to the charges, around 12:19 a.m., officers responded to an assault in the alley between the 100 block of Walnut and Locusts Street after reports of two people who had been “jumped” by four men, one of whom had a gun.

The male victim had been beaten and was hospitalized. The female victim said a man pointed a gun at her head while the man was assaulted.

Around 1 a.m., while they were still investigating the assault, officers were dispatched to First Street and Walnut Street for a stabbing. They located two victims with stab wounds. A third victim was found on First Street near Locust Street. One of the three victims died from his injuries at the hospital, the other two were hospitalized.

The Hudson Police Department says many people who were out that night witnessed the fights that led up to the stabbing. They are asking anyone who was in the area and took video of the incident to contact Sgt. Pete Schultz at 715-245-8434.

“Your video will help show facts in the investigation,” Hudson police said in a news release.

Advertisement

The violence over the weekend prompted the Hudson City Council to impose a 10 p.m. curfew at restaurants and bars on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Officials say there has been a sharp increase in foot traffic at Hudson establishments with indoor and outdoor dining at Minnesota bars and restaurants on pause due to COVID-19.