How to shop safely at Minneapolis farmers markets amid COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers markets in Minneapolis will be open this season, but the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way customers shop at them.

Farmers markets are considered essential grocery providers by the State of Minnesota and can stay open during the pandemic, provided shoppers stay at least 6 feet from each other and workers and all food is taken offsite before eating.

The City of Minneapolis says shoppers will see a number of safety precautions set at up at farmers markets this season, including:

Borders set up around the market with limited entrances and exits

A limited number of customers in the market at one time

Wider, one-way aisles with waiting areas

Credit card and no-touch transactions preferred

Hand-washing or hand sanitation stations

No samples offered

The city is offering the following guidance for farmers market shoppers this season:

Stay home if they or someone in their home is sick

Send only one person into the market to shop

Wear a cloth face covering

Wash hands frequently

Maintain a 6-foot distance from anyone else

Be efficient and not mingle

Do not touch products until the vendor hands them their purchase

Preorder online if possible

The main Minneapolis Farmers Market on 312 East Lyndale Avenue North opened last weekend, but many of the smaller markets do not open until May or June. The city expects about 22 markets to open this season.

A map and schedule of the Minneapolis farmers markets is available here.