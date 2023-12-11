How to get an Uber or Lyft is changing at MSP Terminal 1

article

The Uber and Lyft pick-up area at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has changed locations, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) announced Monday.

MAC says it has moved the pick-up area at Terminal 1 down one level to double the amount of vehicle space.

"Every airport experience begins or ends with ground transportation," Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC, which owns and operates MSP said in a press release. "These improvements allow us to offer more convenience and service for thousands of rideshare travelers every day. The spacious Ground Transportation Center lobby offers more seating and a fully covered pick-up area that removes the impact of weather when passengers load into vehicles."

According to MAC, over 1 million riders took a rideshare from Terminal 1 in the past 12 months, averaging out to around 2,900 rides a day.

No changes were announced to rideshare pick-up at Terminal 2.