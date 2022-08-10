Hopkins house explosion: Gas leak from faulty installation likely the cause
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9 - The Hopkins Police Department says an unattached gas line was the cause of the deadly house explosion in the city that killed two people last month.
In a press release, police say a newly installed hot water heater's gas line was not properly attached, allowing the home to fill with gas.
The release did not specify what they believe caused its ignition.
Herb and Sharon Vassar, a husband and wife died in the explosion.