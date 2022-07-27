Hopkins explosion: Two bodies pulled from home after explosion reported

article

An explosion of unknown origins destroyed a home in Hopkins Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of two residents.

At 10:15 a.m. an explosion could be heard "from 8-15 blocks away," according to authorities who responded to the scene to find a residence at 210 21st Ave North completely collapse and on fire.

The two victim homeowners, a husband and wife believed to be in their 80s, were present at the time and have since been taken by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The family is onsite and present.

According to authorities, at this time it is unknown what caused the explosion, but 15-20 agencies have responded, including the Minnesota Office of Pipeline Safety and CenterPoint Energy.



CenterPoint Energy has been on the scene all day checking for leaking throughout the neighborhood and they believe it was isolated to just this house.

"This is a heartbreaking day for the City of Hopkins and our residents. This is a tight-knit community and we don’t have strangers. This is a deeply personal day in our city," said Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon at a press conference Wednesday evening. "As you can see from all the folks out here offering services to their neighbors, we’re grateful for the response that everybody has had."

According to Hanlon, Chick-fil-A dropped off 150 sandwiches as a courtesy to responders working onsite all day.