Hook and Ladder Theater hosting benefit show as Minneapolis venue faces closure

The Brief The nonprofit that runs the Hook and Ladder Theater says the venue faces closure. The venue, located next to the former Third Precinct in Minneapolis, is seeking $75,000 to keep its doors open. Owners say rising costs and lower ticket sales have contributed to the shortfall.



The Hook and Ladder Theater in Minneapolis is hosting a fundraiser as the venue fights to stay open.

Hook and Ladder faces closure

What we know:

In a Facebook post late last month, the Firehouse Performing Arts Center says rising costs and falling ticket sales have made it difficult for the community venue to keep up.

The nonprofit has launched a fundraiser which has seen strong support from a slew of patrons and artists. As of Wednesday, the fundraiser has raised more than $40,000, more than halfway towards its goal of $75,000.

The venue says the money will allow them to keep the doors open. The community theater sits near the corner of East Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue in the shadow of the former Third Precinct, one of the focal points of the 2020 riots.

Benefit concert planned this weekend

What you can do:

If you want to support the Hook and Ladder, you can donate through GiveMN.

The venue is also hosting a free fundraiser concert featuring outsider folk performer Hamell on Trial. Hamell frequently plays shows at the Hook and Ladder while on tour. His shows are a blend of music and Hamell's unique style of comedy – which is not for the faint of heart.

The free show will be hosted on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Zen Arcade space.

What they're saying:

In its fundraiser, the Hook and Ladder team writes: "Our city is losing beloved arts spaces, and The Hook & Ladder Theater is no exception. Rising costs, decreased ticket sales, and shifting audience habits have put this vital community venue at risk. Without immediate support, we could lose these stages where thousands of local, regional, and national artists share their talent—and where our community has gathered for almost a decade. Our 10-year anniversary is approaching, and we can't wait to spend another decade bringing you live music, charity fundraisers and private and cultural events."