Homeland Security agent charged with production of child porn

The Brief A U.S. Homeland Security agent is accused of producing child porn. Timothy Gregg appeared in court on Wednesday on the charges. He was arrested after images of the abuse were found on the victim's phone, authorities said.



An agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations is now facing federal charges of producing child porn.

Agent charged

What we know:

Timothy Gregg, 51, of Eagan, is charged with the production of child sexual abuse material by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Gregg was arrested after the father of the victim found sexually explicit photos and videos of the child and an older man on the child's cell phone.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota says investigators were later able to identify the man in the videos as Gregg.

Criminal complaint details

Dig deeper:

Charging documents identify the victim as a 17-year-old girl who Gregg allegedly sexted and met with at hotels.

The criminal complaint states he recorded videos of them having sex, which the victim says she believed were consensual, despite her being underage.

The hotels were reportedly booked by Gregg, who used his Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Homeland Security email addresses.

The FBI was notified after the victim's father found the explicit images on his daughter's phone and called police.

Gregg was also set to assist in the execution of another search warrant with federal law enforcement agents on June 3, 2025, according to the complaint.

The backstory:

Investigators say Gregg is a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations and a task force officer with the FBI. The arrest comes a month after federal authorities brought charges against Minnesota state trooper Jeremy Plonski in a child abuse case.

Authorities respond to the arrest

What they're saying:

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson issued a statement on the arrest, writing: "The U.S. Attorney’s Office will always hold defendants in positions of public trust to account, particularly when they commit crimes against vulnerable children. I am proud of the swift and decisive action of the FBI and the Rochester Police Department, who responded immediately and worked together to take Gregg safely into custody."

Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis added his own statement, saying: "The allegations in this case represent a gross violation of both the law and the responsibilities entrusted to those who wear a badge. There is no place in law enforcement — or in any position of public trust — for those who exploit minors. The FBI remains steadfast in our commitment to investigate such acts and ensure that no one is above the law, regardless of their rank or role."

What's next:

Gregg appears in court on Wednesday on the charges. He is currently being held in Sherburne County Jail.