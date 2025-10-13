Holidazzle, Aquatennial changes ahead for Minneapolis

The Brief Changes are on the way for a pair of events that are synonymous with the city of Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Downtown Council, the organization that produces Holidazzle and the Aquatennial, says it is stepping back from running both festivals and is looking for another organization to step up. The council says inconsistent funding and the evolving needs of Downtown Minneapolis are behind the move.



Both Holidazzle and the Aquatennial have changed a lot over the years, and it looks like the changes will keep coming.

'We're not trying to pull the plug'

What we know:

For the last year and a half, Corner Coffee has been the place to go for a cup of joe on the Nicollet Mall, but changes are brewing for a pair of signature events that draw people to Downtown Minneapolis.

"Change isn't a problem. In fact, I think that our post-COVID events have been attempts at getting things started again. And hopefully the changes that come are for the better," said one of the owners of Corner Coffee, Scott Woller.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council says it is stepping back from putting on Holidazzle and the Aquatennial because it’s harder to find sponsors for the events.

The council says it will still promote the festivals, but it is looking for another organization to take the lead.

"We're not trying to pull the plug, it's more how do these events evolve, adapt, change," said Mpls Downtown Council President and CEO, Adam Duininck.

A different evolution

The backstory:

The council says Holidazzle has struggled since it morphed from its original night time parade in the early 1990's to help downtown businesses compete with the Mall Of America to a winter festival first in Loring Park and then Nicollet Mall.

The Aquatennial, which started in the 1940's as a civic celebration of Minneapolis, has gone from the 10 best days of summer to a four day festival consisting of the Torchlight Parade and fireworks with a handful of events in between.

"Even though it sounds like we're canceling something or something isn't happening, it's just gonna be thought of differently and hopefully executed even better," said Duininck.

Downtown events

What they're saying:

The downtown council says Holidazzle will evolve into Winterapolis – a broader campaign which will showcase a full season of events rather than a single one, and that may be the formula for success in the future.

"Hopefully our change is not a giving up but a chance to do it better," said Woller.