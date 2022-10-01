‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is here: Long-awaited sequel released on Disney+, musical in the works

"Hocus Pocus 2," the highly anticipated sequel to the Halloween cult classic "Hocus Pocus," is streaming on Disney+.

The original 1993 comedy-fantasy film, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, tells the story of three wicked witches from the 17th century who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts.

The Walt Disney Studios President of Marketing Asad Ayaz, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Anne Fletcher attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCart Expand

"Hocus Pocus 2" finds the Sanderson sisters Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker) and Mary (Najimy) unleashed on their present day town once more. This time it’s some coven-curious teenage girls Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) who accidentally resurrect them and then try to outwit them where they can.

"Hocus Pocus" wasn’t a huge hit in theaters, but has since found a cult following, especially during Halloween season.

Kathy Nahimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker are pictured in the 1993 Disney production "Hocus Pocus." (Photo credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Now that the sequel is here, the original film’s producer David Kirschner tells People that a Broadway version of "Hocus Pocus" is also in the works.

"I just want to pinch myself, and I'm just afraid that I'm going to be 9 years old and on a little league field again… But it's just so wonderful just to stand back and watch all of this," Kirschner told People.

