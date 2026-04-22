Hmong 'Special Guerrilla Units' honored by MN Senate, partial veteran benefits approved

The Brief The Minnesota Legislature is set to approve partial veteran status for Hmong soldiers of the C.IA. operation in Laos. About 1,000 Hmong "Special Guerrilla Units," or SGUs, are still alive and living in Minnesota. The bill still needs to be approved in the Minnesota House.



The surviving soldiers in an American secret war are one vote away from getting partial veteran benefits in Minnesota.

READ MORE: Minnesota Hmong veterans: CIA secret war soldiers one step closer to state benefits

Minnesota's Hmong Special Guerrilla Units

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Senate gave a standing ovation to the Hmong soldiers of the C.IA. operation in Laos.

About 1,000 of the so-called "Special Guerrilla Units," or SGUs, who fought alongside American soldiers are still alive and living in the state.

Last year, Minnesota became the first state to honor them as veterans.

This year, lawmakers are deciding which benefits they deserve.

The Senate approved several — including burial privileges at state veterans cemeteries and veterans’ preference in state hiring and promotion.

READ MORE: Memorial unveiled honoring special forces in Laos during Vietnam War

What's next:

The bill to lock those in still needs approval in the House, which is expected soon.