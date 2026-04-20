Minnesota Hmong veterans: CIA secret war soldiers one step closer to state benefits

The Brief About 1,000 Hmong men who fought alongside the CIA in Laos are close to locking in partial veteran benefits in Minnesota. The Minnesota Legislature is moving bills forward to secure these benefits, including burial privileges and state job preferences. It remains uncertain exactly which benefits the surviving soldiers will receive.



A decades-long fight for recognition may soon end for Hmong veterans of the CIA’s secret war in Laos, as Minnesota lawmakers move to secure partial benefits for the surviving soldiers.

Minnesota’s Hmong veterans push for recognition and benefits

What we know:

About 1,000 Hmong men who served in special guerrilla units alongside the CIA during the secret war in Laos are still alive and living in Minnesota.

Last year, the state legislature agreed to recognize them as veterans, but questions remain about the specific benefits they should receive.

The Hmong soldiers, known as SGUs, were paid directly by CIA agents and fought alongside Americans for nearly 15 years.

Major Gia Tou Lee, a Special Guerrilla Unit officer, said, "I ask for air strike to bomb the communists place to place, and help them make sure they have enough equipment for fighting."

During the war, an estimated 35,000 SGU soldiers died. After the CIA left, survivors became targets in Laos and many fled to the U.S. as refugees, often without recognition for their service.

The path to partial benefits and state honors

Why you should care:

Minnesota is the first state to honor these Hmong veterans, offering some of the same benefits as other veterans, such as burial privileges at state veterans cemeteries and veterans preference in state hiring and promotion.

However, the effort to secure these benefits is not yet complete.

Bills to lock in these benefits advanced through House and Senate committees and are expected to pass floor votes before the legislative session ends next month.

"They're here today because they need your support and they're here because this really matters to them," Rep. Ethan Cha said during a committee hearing.

Major Lee described the deep bonds formed with American soldiers, saying, "We sleep together, work together, cry together, and hug each other when we are alive."

He also shared the frustration many veterans feel, saying. "we do everything according to what they want us to do, but we come here, get nothing."

What's next:

The recognition and benefits would mark a significant milestone for the Hmong community in Minnesota, reflecting years of advocacy and sacrifice.