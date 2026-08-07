Highway 280 set to reopen in time for the Minnesota State Fair

The Brief Highway 280 is expected to reopen on Aug. 22 before the Minnesota State Fair begins. Roadwork will resume in the fall and continue through 2028. The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 27 through Labor Day.



Highway 280 is set to reopen in time for the Minnesota State Fair, giving drivers another route near the busy fairgrounds.

Highway 280 set to reopen ahead of State Fair

The backstory:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says Highway 280 between Interstate 94 (I-94) in St. Paul and Highway 36/Interstate 35W (I-35W) in Roseville is set to reopen on Aug. 22 in time for the first day of the state fair.

Highway 280 has been shut down since April while MnDOT crews work on resurfacing the road and making safety improvements to nearby bridges and sidewalks. MnDOT says these improvements will create a smoother ride for drivers.

What's next:

The roadway is set to reopen in both directions on Aug. 22 ahead of the busy State Fair traffic. Following the State Fair, lane and ramp closures can be expected, but crews are working to limit traffic disruptions.

The project is scheduled to continue through 2028, including possibly removing the left-turn lane from Highway 280 to Broadway Street, which is one of the main routes in and out of east Minneapolis. MnDOT explained this turn lane is one of the most dangerous intersections in the Twin Cities.