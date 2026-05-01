Hennepin County Medical Center workers holding May Day rally to save hospital from possible closure

The Brief Hennepin County Medical Center employees continue to rally to call for solutions to the hospital's dire financial crisis. Hospital workers are holding a May Day rally as elected officials continue to consider options for saving the hospital. The safety-net hospital has operated at a loss for eight of the past 10 years.



Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) employees are holding a May Day rally to call for a permanent solution to save the hospital from closing, which could happen this summer if no solution is found.

READ MORE: Minnesota Senate passes $150 million in aid for Hennepin Healthcare

Hospital workers rally to save Hennepin County Medical Center

Big picture view:

Hospital workers say HCMC is a vital public resource that must be saved as it faces a dire financial crisis.

Its status as a safety-net hospital means that patients get treatment and care regardless of their ability to pay for. However, this uncompensated care means that HCMC has lost money for eight of the past 10 years.

Changes to Medicare policy have also left the hospital without an infusion of cash, meaning the losses could top $1.7 billion over the next decade.

The Minnesota Senate just approved $150 million in grant money as lawmakers consider other options to saber the cash-strapped hospital.

Nurses held a "Red Alert" rally on Thursday to press for long-term solutions instead of temporary funding measures.

What they're saying:

Faith groups held a 24-hour vigil Friday morning to call on elected leaders to find a way to save the hospital.

"We need solution and we need it quick," said Justin Lind-Ayres from Grace University Lutheran Church. "So, there's a proposal to move through there to get an increase of state sales tax here in Hennepin County. We get it. It's not a perfect solution, but it's a solution that we need right now in order to make sure that this facility continues to tend the most vulnerable."

What's next:

Lawmakers now have less than three weeks to figure out a plan, with the legislative session ending May 18.

The May Day rally is set to begin at noon at the Hennepin County Government Center Plaza.