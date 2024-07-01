Hennepin County Attorney to announce new conviction integrity measures
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Monday is holding a press conference to announce "new conviction integrity measures," according to a press release.
According to the press release, Moriarty "will announce a new unit to support conviction integrity."
No other details about this new unit have been released.