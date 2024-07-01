Expand / Collapse search
Hennepin County Attorney to announce new conviction integrity measures

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 1, 2024 9:06am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Monday is holding a press conference to announce "new conviction integrity measures," according to a press release.

You can watch the 10 a.m. press conference live in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

According to the press release, Moriarty "will announce a new unit to support conviction integrity." 

No other details about this new unit have been released. 