Police searching for missing 69-year-old woman last seen in Stacy, Minn.

The Centennial Lakes Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old woman as authorities are concerned for her welfare.

Laurie O’Connell was last seen Tuesday at a gas station in Stacey, Minn., according to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. O’Connell was driving a 2005 blue four-door Hyundai Elantra with MN license DSV942.

O’Connell is 5-foot, 3 inches, 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and lighter brown hair than shown in the photo. She was last wearing gray slacks, a black sweater, and uses a cane.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of O’Connell should call 911 or contact Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.