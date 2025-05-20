Group files lawsuit over Champlin Park trans softball player

article

The Brief An advocacy group has filed a lawsuit over transgender athletes competing in girls sports in Minnesota. The lawsuit specifically cites a Champlin Park softball pitcher who has become one of the best pitchers in the state. The lawsuit is seeking an injunction that would block trans athletes from competing in girls sports.



An advocacy group has filed a lawsuit accusing the Minnesota State High School League and the Minnesota Department of Education of violating Title IX by allowing a transgender athlete to compete in softball at Champlin Park.

Lawsuit filed

What we know:

The complaint, filed by Female Athletes United, an organization that advocates for fairness in women's sports, names Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minnesota State High School League Executive Director Erich Martens, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett and several school boards, among other state officials.

The lawsuit targets MSHSL's policy of allowing athletes to participate in sports based on their gender identity.

What they're saying:

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of three high school softball players who say it's unfair they have to compete against a trans athlete in Class 4A.

The suit also names Independent School District 11, which oversees Champlin Park High School – the school where the trans athlete plays.

The complaint cites the trans athlete's overwhelming success at Champlin Park, and being named among the best softball pitchers in the state.

Minnesota trans athlete policy

The backstory:

Earlier this year, the MSHSL announced it would keep its transgender athletes policy in place, despite an executive order issued by President Trump. Days later, the Trump administration announced an investigation into the state's policy.

Last month, the Trump admin again threatened Minnesota, as the U.S. Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Maine over trans athletes.

AG Ellison has also issued an opinion that schools must allow trans athletes to compete under state law. In April, Ellison filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over threats to pull funding from Minnesota schools over the trans athlete policy.

What's next:

The lawsuit is seeking an injunction to block trans athletes who were assigned male at birth from competing in girls' sports in Minnesota, along with paying unspecified damages and legal fees.

AG Ellison responds to lawsuit

Lawsuit reaction:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released the following statement to FOX 9 in response to the lawsuit:

"In addition to getting exercise and the fun of competition, playing sports comes with so many benefits for young people. You build friendships that can last a lifetime, you learn how to work as part of a team, and you get to feel like you belong. I believe it is wrong to single out one group of students, who already face higher levels of bullying and harassment, and tell these kids they cannot be on the team because of who they are. I will continue to defend the rights of all students to play sports with their friends and peers."