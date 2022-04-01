Health officials: Do not eat raw oysters from British Columbia bay

After people got sick from eating raw oysters at a restaurant in Robbinsdale, health officials are warning consumers to avoid eating them.

According to the Minnesota Health Department, 29 Minnesotans became ill after eating raw oysters at Travail Kitchen in Robbinsdale on March 20. The oysters served were Stellar Bay Gold oysters harvested on March 10 from Deep Bay 14-8 CLF #140706 in British Columbia, Canada.

"Travail Kitchen quickly brought the cases to our attention, and immediately stopped serving oysters," Hennepin County Public Health environmental health manager Duane Hudson wrote in the news release. "We are grateful to Travail for their help in protecting the public from foodborne illnesses."

Health officials were able to link the Minnesotans' norovirus illnesses to the oysters. They are urging restaurants and distributors to check shellstock tags and discard oysters from this harvest area. Consumers can also ask the restaurants to check.

Norovirus and other pathogens found in raw oysters can be destroyed by cooking the oysters to 145 degrees Fahrenheit before eating.

The state health department says symptoms of norovirus typically include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or stomach cramps that begin 12 to 48 hours after ingestion of the virus. There is currently a high level of norovirus illness activity in Minnesota, and most is not associated with eating oysters.

"People with norovirus can spread it to others even after symptoms stop," MDH Epidemiologist Supervisor Senior Carlota Medus said in the news release. "The best way to limit spread is to wash your hands well with soap and water after using the bathroom and before preparing food for others."