Watch live: Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to discuss Extreme Risk Protection Orders

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will discuss the use of Extreme Risk Protection Orders, also known as the Red Flag law, during a press conference on Thursday.

What we know

The HCAO is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) program, how it works, and other crisis resources. You can watch the press conference live in the player above, and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

"The proliferation of guns in our community is staggering, and we are committed to using every available resource to address this crisis," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.

Assistant County Attorney Rana Alexander, and representatives from Moms Demand Action will also be in attendance at the press conference.

What is an ERPO?

An ERPO, commonly known as a Red Flag law, went into effect in Minnesota on Jan. 1. A judge can authorize an ERPO that allows police to remove firearms from a person if that person is at risk of harming themselves or others.

An emergency ERPO goes into effect right away and lasts for 14 days, while a long-term version can last between six months and a year but requires a court hearing.

The person petitioning for an ERPO must be a family member or member of law enforcement who has seen clear signs the firearm owner is a risk.

In a more recent case, an ERPO was issued for John Sawchak, who allegedly shot his neighbor following months of threatening behavior. But the order was not issued until after the shooting had occurred.

"The data regarding ERPOs are clear, when we intervene early in dangerous situations we are able to provide better outcomes across the board. It’s our job as leaders and legislators to enact these common-sense reforms because our constituents have given us a mandate to address the spiraling epidemic of gun violence, and this tool is a step in the right direction," Minnesota State Representative Cedrick Frazier, the author of the bill, said in a statement.

Frazier previously told FOX 9 that as of mid-July there have been at least 70 times where judges around the state have issued an ERPO to remove firearms.