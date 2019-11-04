Hallie Q. Brown Center celebrates 90 years of serving African-American communities

The Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul, the second-oldest African-American nonprofit in the state, is celebrating 90 years of service.

“If somebody walks through our doors and they need help, we’re going to help them. And if we don’t do it, we know somebody who does,” said Jonathan Palmer, Executive Director at the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center.

Named after African-American educator, writer and activist Hallie Quinn Brown, the community center is a resource to more than 50,000 people a year, serving as the gateway to critical human services for all.

Palmer became executive director at a critical moment back in 2008.

“We were at that point where it was near closure, where people had forgotten who we were, what we were connected to,” he said.

But, that connection to the past came back in full force and was on display Monday as the center celebrated its anniversary. Old photos dating back decades line the hallway, memorializing what Palmer calls some of the hidden figures in Minnesota history.

“People didn't have a lot of places they could go when you're looking at the ‘40s and ‘50s and the ‘60s; Hallie is where they came,” he said.

While preserving the legacy of a community that has overcome hardships, Palmer is laying the groundwork for the future.



"We're looking at things we can do more strategically to address the needs on a systemic level that we already serve. We’re serving people who are hungry. We’re serving people who are dealing with a disparity. What can we do to go ahead and address those disparities right at their root cause?" he asked.

Advertisement

The community center offers senior programs and youth enrichment services. Last year, the center gave away more than 800,000 pounds of food. For more information, click here.