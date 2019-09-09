Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! coming to Mall of America in 2020

article

Minnesota is about to get its very own piece of "Flavortown" at the Mall of America.

In early 2020, Chicken Guy!, created by celebrity chef Guy Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, will be opening up at the mall on the third level next to Piada, according to a spokesman with the Mall of America.

Chicken Guy! is a fast-casual restaurant chain, which boasts all-natural, hand-pounded chicken tenders that can be paired with 22 signature sauces. In addition to the tenders, the menu features sandwiches, skewers, salads, and sides like Mac Daddy Mac 'n Cheese.

“'Go Big or Go Home’ has always been my motto and when it comes to bringin’ Chicken Guy! to Mall of America, I think it’s spot on,” said Guy Fieri in a press release. “The people of Minnesota know great food and I’ve been able to try a lot of it while visiting on DDD. But now, I’m stoked to add a little bit of my own flavor with my real deal chicken tenders and sauces.”

The restaurant will also feature a selfie wall.

It will be the first Minnesota location and the fifth overall location after the first Chicken Guy! opened in Disney Springs, Florida in 2018.

