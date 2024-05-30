Gunman in fatal Mall of America shooting sentenced to 30 years

article

A Florida teenager has been sentenced for the fatal Mall of America shooting that happened inside the Nordstrom store two days before Christmas in 2022.

TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 19, from Daytona Beach, Florida, was sentenced on Thursday morning to 367 months (30.6 years) in prison with credit for 524 days served in the shooting that took the life of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson.

Adams-Wright is one of the two people believed to have shot Hudson while he was on the ground after being tackled. He pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

The other accused shooter, 19-year-old Lavon Longstreet, is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He has an evidentiary hearing on Friday, and his trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 3.

Shooting at Mall of America

The shooting happened when two groups started fighting around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2022. FOX 9 recently obtained surveillance video from the violent confrontation as well as the case file investigators used to track down everyone involved.

Responding officers found Hudson on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, where he died despite life-saving efforts. In addition to Hudson’s death, a woman shopping nearby with her teen daughter was grazed by a flying bullet when they attempted to take cover.

The mall went into lockdown after the shooting but reopened the next day, with the Nordstrom store remaining closed.

Others involved in the fight, including minor teens, were charged with second-degree riot, aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree assault.