15-year-old airlifted to hospital after ATV crash near Orr, Minnesota

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A teenage boy was airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday after he was seriously injured in an ATV crash in St. Louis County.

ATV crash leaves teen with serious injuries

What we know:

On Tuesday, around 7:43 p.m., emergency services reported to the scene of an ATV crash on the 10500 Block of Cedar View Drive, located west of Orr, Minnesota, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Reports said the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, went off the road and ran into trees and the ATV lost its front tire. The driver was ejected in the crash.

The Orr and Virginia ambulances responded and transported the driver to the Orr airport where he was then airlifted to a Duluth area hospital. The incident is still under investigation, but investigators say inexperience and speed are contributing factors to the crash.