Guilty pleas in United Healthcare CEO killing: Could Mangione's strategy block NY murder trial?

The Brief Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges in the 2024 shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. Mangione admitted to traveling to New York, ambushing Thompson and using a 3D printed gun. Prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence, while his attorneys aim to avoid a state murder trial.



A Minnesota health care executive’s family faced an emotional day as the man accused in his killing admitted guilt in a New York courtroom.

Federal guilty plea in shooting death of Brian Thompson

What we know:

Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges connected to the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan in December 2024.

Mangione told the judge he traveled to New York with the intent to shoot Thompson, posed as an investor to find his location and used a 3-D printed gun for the attack.

His attorneys said he struggled with severe back pain and felt defeated by the health care system.

"He believed the system had failed him and destroyed his life," said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s attorney.

Prosecutors, however, described the killing as a calculated act.

"This was not a spontaneous act of violence. It was deliberate, calculated and premeditated," said Jamie McDonald, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Thompson’s family attended the hearing and shared a statement expressing gratitude for accountability.

"While nothing will ease the pain of losing him, we are grateful that the federal justice system has held the person responsible for this heinous act accountable," the family said.

Legal strategy and what’s next

Why you should care:

The case has drawn attention for its cross-state legal complexities and the use of federal charges in a high-profile Minnesota-New York case.

Local defense attorney Marsh Halberg, who is not involved in the case, said Mangione’s guilty plea may be part of a strategy to avoid a state murder trial in New York set for next month, arguing it could be considered double jeopardy.

"They've already filed their motion to dismiss the state case but they've tried to structure this federal plea to be such that it's going to bar the state prosecution," said Halberg.

Fellow defense attorney Bruce Rivers said the strategy could go either way.

"I think it does have some teeth and it is a strategy that is a little risky because if it doesn't work guess what he just admitted to the facts in federal court that they can use now in state court," said Rivers.

What's next:

Federal prosecutors plan to push for the harshest sentence possible, which is life in prison, while the legal maneuvering around Mangione’s plea could impact whether a separate state trial moves forward.