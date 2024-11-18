Grimmway Farms carrot recall: 5 Minnesotans sickened by E. coli

The Brief Nearly 40 people, including five from Minnesota, have been sickened by E. coli linked to organic carrots. Grimmway Farms has recalled products sold under multiple brand names. Anyone with the recalled products are told to throw them out or return them to the store.



People in 18 states, including Minnesota, have been sickened by an E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots.

Carrot recall: What to know

An E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens of people and caused one death is tied to whole and baby organic carrots sold under multiple brand names, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Sunday.

A total of 39 people have been sickened nationwide, including five people in Minnesota.

This has led Grimmway Farms to recall products sold under multiple brand names, including 365, Cal-Organic, Nature's Promise, O-Organics, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, among others.

The products are no longer in stores, but could be in refrigerators or freezers.

"If you have any recalled carrots in your home, throw them out or return them to the store," the CDC said.

Symptoms of E. coli infection usually start three to four days after eating the bacteria. They include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

People with severe symptoms of an E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell the provider what they ate, the CDC said. E. coli can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Carrot recall: List of brands affected

Organic whole carrots:

All the organic whole carrots were available for purchase at retail stores between Aug. 14 and Oct. 23, 2024, officials said. No best-if-used-by-dates were printed on the bags of organic whole carrots.

365: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Bunny Luv: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb

Cal-Organic: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb

Compliments: 2lb

Full Circle: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Good & Gather: 2lb

GreenWise: 1lb, 25lbs

Marketside: 2lb

Nature's Promise: 1lb, 5lb

O-Organics: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb

President's Choice: 2lb

Simple Truth: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Trader Joe's: 1lb

Wegmans: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Wholesome Pantry: 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Organic BABY (cut and peeled) carrots with specific best-if-used-by dates:

365: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb (SEP 11 24-NOV 02 24)

Bunny Luv: 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb (SEP 11 24-NOV 12 24)

Cal-Organic: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs (SEP 11 24-NOV 02 24)

Compliments: 1lb (SEP 14 24-OCT 24 24)

Full Circle: 1lb (SEP 14 24-OCT 24 24)

Good & Gather: 12oz, 1lb (SEP 14 24-NOV 02 24)

GreenWise: 1lb (SEP 11 24-OCT 26 24)

Grimmway Farms: 25 lb bag (SEP 11 24-OCT 03 24)

Marketside: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb (SEP 11 24-NOV 02 24)

Nature's Promise: 1lb (SEP 13 24-OCT 25 24)

O-Organics: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb (SEP 11 24-NOV 02 24)

President's Choice: 1lb, 2lb (11 SEP 24-02 NOV 24)

Raley’s: 1lb (SEP 14 24-OCT 23 24)

Simple Truth: 1lb, 2lb (SEP 14 24-NOV 02 24)

Sprouts: 1lb, 2lb (SEP 13 24-NOV 04 24)

Trader Joe's: 1lb (SEP 13 24-NOV 04 24)

Wegmans: 12oz, 1lb, 2lb (SEP 14 24-NOV 02 24)

Wholesome Pantry: 1lb, 2lb (SEP 16 24-NOV 07 24)